Odd semester exams have been put on hold, announces Jamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday announced that the odd semester examinations have been put on hold in view of students raising concerns over the “online proctored examination” as announced by the varsity earlier.
In a notice, the JMI administration said, “The university has received several representations from the students regarding their problems or issues with online proctored examination. The university has apprised the University Grants Commission [UGC] of the concerns of the students and the decision of the university regarding the mode of conduct of examinations. The directions or guidelines from the UGC on the matter are sought and awaited.”
The administration said that the university will take a decision regarding the mode of conduct of the examination based on the directives issued by the UGC.
Earlier, the varsity had announced that the odd semester examination would commence from December 21.
The university had said that only desktops and laptops would be permitted to be used during the examination, along with a functioning webcam. The directive had led to several students raising concerns over the lack of access to devices and internet facilities.
The notice issued on Saturday added, “Meanwhile, students are advised to relax and continue with their ongoing online classes and their preparation for examination.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath