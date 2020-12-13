Odd semester exams have been put on hold, announces Jamia

Students had raised concerns over online proctored exam

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday announced that the odd semester examinations have been put on hold in view of students raising concerns over the “online proctored examination” as announced by the varsity earlier.

In a notice, the JMI administration said, “The university has received several representations from the students regarding their problems or issues with online proctored examination. The university has apprised the University Grants Commission [UGC] of the concerns of the students and the decision of the university regarding the mode of conduct of examinations. The directions or guidelines from the UGC on the matter are sought and awaited.”

The administration said that the university will take a decision regarding the mode of conduct of the examination based on the directives issued by the UGC.

Earlier, the varsity had announced that the odd semester examination would commence from December 21.

The university had said that only desktops and laptops would be permitted to be used during the examination, along with a functioning webcam. The directive had led to several students raising concerns over the lack of access to devices and internet facilities.

The notice issued on Saturday added, “Meanwhile, students are advised to relax and continue with their ongoing online classes and their preparation for examination.”