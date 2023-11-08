HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odd-even scheme to be implemented after SC reviews its effectiveness: Delhi Environment Minister Rai

The Supreme Court on November 7 questioned the effectiveness of the scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics."  

November 08, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday (November 8) said the Delhi government will implement the odd-even car rationing scheme after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness.

The apex court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics."  

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Mr. Rai had earlier announced the flagship scheme, under which cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rai said the city government will submit two major studies conducted to ascertain the effectiveness of the scheme for the perusal of the Supreme Court.

"A call will be taken to implement the odd-even scheme only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order," the Minister said. 

The odd-even car rationing scheme, introduced in 2016, allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. The enforcement next week will mark the fourth time that the Delhi government has used this scheme to address pollution caused by vehicles.

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.