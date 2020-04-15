Odd-even policy at Azadpur Mandi a non-starter

At Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest markets for vegetables and fruits, cattle walked amid littered organic waste, horns blared due to a traffic jam and the odd-even policy ordered by the government was not being followed on Wednesday.

The Delhi government had on Monday announced that vegetables will be sold at staggered timings and sheds, which are numbered, will operate according to the odd-even policy. The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, on April 4, had already issued the detailed order to be implemented from April 6 to control the crowd.

The vegetable mandi is divided into four blocks (A, B, C and D) and 116 sheds. The fruits mandi has 19 sheds.

The order stated that blocks B and D and sheds 1-56 will operate on three days while blocks A and C and sheds 57-116 will operate the remaining three days. Similarly, for fruits, even numbered sheds are to operate on even days and odd ones, the rest. Also, vegetables are to be sold from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. and fruits from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., according to the order.

No one follows rules

However, the system seemed to be crumbling as a miniscule number of people were found following the rules and many were unaware even as Civil Defence officials, Rapid Action Force, Delhi Police and government officials deployed at the mandi tried hard to bring order.

Vegetable vendors identified as Sanjay, Mahender Singh, and Jagga operating in D-Block claimed that they were unaware of the odd-even policy. A labourer, aware of the rule, identified as Rampati said, “No one is really following the rules here. It’s not possible to manage thousands of people. Policemen force them to leave and they come back again,” he said.

An onion trader, Rakesh, said that while people aren’t following rules, restrictions have been put. “If we are four partners in the trade, only one is allowed,” he said.

Madan Lal Rajeev Kumar, a fruit vendor in shed number 4 who adhered to the rule, said, “People are hardly following the rules. Fruits are to be sold from 2 p.m. but they are being sold in the morning. The place around is so dirty. This is probably the only place where there is traffic jam,” he said.

Another trader said, “Fruits and vegetables are perishable, that’s the reason it’s tough to follow. If a truck full of vegetables or fruits arrives on an even day and the trader can sell on odd, what can be done”.

However, the crowd had visibly lessened. The reason, though, didn’t appear to be adherence to the policy but, that small vendors and retailers inside the mandi have been removed by enforcement agencies.

Zakir held his seven-month-old son, while his wife Bano took care of the small sack full of vegetables which they planned to sell in the next few hours but they were scared. “Every day we are beaten up by policemen but we come back because how else will we earn and feed our little sons. For how long will we depend on free food? We could have gone home but even that’s not allowed,” said Bano, hailing from Haryana’s Palwal.

Guddu, who sells on a cart in Shalimar Bagh and had come to buy vegetables, said that he comes walking every day because now, his cart is not allowed inside. “All the rich traders are still doing fine, we are the ones who are suffering,” he said.

Other small vendors also said that they were not allowed to come inside without any reason on Tuesday and allowed with much difficulty and no vehicle on Wednesday.

Inside the mandi, several small trucks also stood as the drivers waited for customers. A driver identified as Trimohan Chauhan said that he ferried vegetables for vendors who would come to buy here for smaller mandis across Delhi but are not coming nowadays because those mandis are shut. However, truck drivers coming from outside Delhi said that they didn’t face any problems because they had permissions.

A Delhi Police officer on duty and another from enforcement squad walked around with sticks trying to control crowd and making sure people followed rules but they said that no one was willing to abide by law there.