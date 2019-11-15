Odd-even: BJP MP protests ‘inconvenience’

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday held a protest against alleged inconvenience being faced by the people of the Capital due to the implementation of the odd-even scheme, at ITO junction here.

Calling the enforcement of the scheme a “drama and an election gimmick”, Mr. Goel held a placard that read “Pradooshan ki jimmedaar, Kejriwal sarkaar, odd-even hai bekar [The Kejriwal government is responsible for pollution, the odd-even scheme is useless]”, along with party cadre.

He also interacted with commuters who, the party claimed in a statement, related accounts of alleged inconvenience due to the regulations of the scheme. On its part, AAP alleged that the party’s leaders were “playing with the health of Delhiites” in their “race to become the Chief Minister”.

“The Kejriwal government is neither taking pollution nor odd-even scheme seriously. They have been blaming stubble burning for increased pollution levels; then what is the need of the odd-even scheme, which they implement sporadically?” Mr. Goel said.