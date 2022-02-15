Octogenarian rape: 30-year-old sweeper held

A day after an 87-year-old woman reported rape and physical assault at her residence in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said that the accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Harijan colony working as a sweeper in the area. His mother is a sanitation worker employed by the municipal corporation, the police said.

According to the police, a Special Investigation Team was formed and 20 teams with over 100 police officials assisted the core team to work on 19 aspects of the investigation that included checking CCTV footage, verifying delivery boys, sweepers and others. The accused was seen close to the house wearing a purple sweatshirt, police sources said.

Following the clues, the accused was apprehended on Tuesday and a mobile phone stolen from the victim’s residence was recovered from his possession, the police said.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that while roaming in the area, he went upstairs to the victim’s residence with an intent to commit theft and he found the door unlocked.

Explaining the incident, a senior police officer said when the accused went inside, he found the prosecutrix alone in a room. On being asked the reason for his presence, he told the woman that he had come for gas repair.

“Finding her alone, the accused bolted the door from inside and told the prosecutrix that it had closed by mistake and was not opening, on which she gave him her phone to call her daughter and said she could help in opening the door. But instead of dialling, the accused forcibly committed sexual assault,” the officer added.