Octogenarian killed by juvenile relative in Shalimar Bagh

An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Friday. A juvenile was apprehended in connection with the killing the same day.

The police said the accused is a relative of the deceased, who had fallen into “bad company and was demanding money” from the victim. When the latter denied giving him money, the juvenile murdered her.

According to DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani, a PCR call was received regarding the murder around 11 a.m. On reaching the spot, they found the woman lying on a bed with her throat partially slit. “No other injuries were apparently visible and her ornaments were intact. Other household articles were also found intact,” the police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and an investigation was taken up. After analysing nearby CCTV footage, few suspects were rounded up and the accused was apprehended in the process.