Objectionable pictures of goddesses sold online; probe on

October 30, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating a case of objectionable photographs of Hindu goddesses being sold online, following a notice issued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday.

In a statement, the commission said it received a complaint from a person about some people selling pictures depicting goddesses in an obscene manner and even sending him a mail containing some sample images.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal subsequently issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter, seeking an action-taken report along with a copy of the FIR and details of the accused. She also sought details of the steps taken to stop the circulation of the pictures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO/Cyber Crime Unit) Hemant Tiwari said the DCW alerted the unit, which is part of the Special Cell, about the incident. A case has been registered under IPC Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) as well as Section 67A of the IT Act and efforts are on to arrest the culprits, he added.

“The act is extremely disrespectful and has the potential of hurting religious sentiments and causing enmity among groups,” Ms. Maliwal said.

