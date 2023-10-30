HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Objectionable pictures of goddesses sold online; probe on

Case came to light after a complaint was filed with the DCW, which issued a notice to police

October 30, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
DCW chief Swati Maliwal has sought details from the police about the steps taken to stop the circulation of the pictures.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has sought details from the police about the steps taken to stop the circulation of the pictures. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating a case of objectionable photographs of Hindu goddesses being sold online, following a notice issued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday.

In a statement, the commission said it received a complaint from a person about some people selling pictures depicting goddesses in an obscene manner and even sending him a mail containing some sample images.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal subsequently issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter, seeking an action-taken report along with a copy of the FIR and details of the accused. She also sought details of the steps taken to stop the circulation of the pictures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO/Cyber Crime Unit) Hemant Tiwari said the DCW alerted the unit, which is part of the Special Cell, about the incident. A case has been registered under IPC Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) as well as Section 67A of the IT Act and efforts are on to arrest the culprits, he added.

“The act is extremely disrespectful and has the potential of hurting religious sentiments and causing enmity among groups,” Ms. Maliwal said.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.