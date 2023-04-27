Oberoi re-elected Delhi Mayor as BJP withdraws its candidate

April 27, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi got another term as Mayor of Delhi following her re-election on Wednesday after the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of the contest minutes before the voting.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in-charge, said the BJP withdrew its candidates as the party was afraid of losing the mayoral polls, and it was nothing short of a “surrender”.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra responded by saying that the party withdrew from the race as a “mark of protest” over the pending constitution of the MCD Standing Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Malhotra said, “There is no point in electing a Mayor if the Standing Committee remains out of the picture. The pending procedure has affected the MCD’s functioning and AAP has been working towards ensuring that the delay continues.”

A case in connection with the elections held earlier for the six members of the Standing Committee is scheduled to be heard by the Delhi High Court on May 3.

On April 18, the last date for filing of nominations for the mayoral polls, the BJP named councillors Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey as its candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

Ms. Oberoi, who won the polls unopposed along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, said her priority lies in fulfilling AAP’s 10 promises made before the MCD polls. She appealed to all political parties to set aside their differences and work together.

After the elections, Ms. Oberoi, presiding over the meeting of the MCD House, adjourned it till May 2. She said the proposals that were tabled will be discussed in the next meeting.

Former mayors and current councillors of the BJP had earlier told The Hindu that the party’s focus is on securing a majority in the standing committee.

‘Police pressure’

Mr. Pathak, meanwhile, alleged that several ACPs and DCPs of Delhi Police were “used” to put pressure on AAP councillors. “Our councillors were offered ₹10 crore each. They were told that there would be a meeting with [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah and that they will have to leave AAP.”

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called the comments “irresponsible” and challenged Mr. Pathak to show evidence to back his claims. When reached out for comment, Delhi Police didn’t respond.

Ms. Oberoi and Mr. Iqbal won their first term as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the MCD internal polls on February 22. Three previous attempts at conducting the polls were disrupted due to violent clashes between AAP and BJP councillors, which were fuelled by disagreements.