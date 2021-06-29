OBE attendance 5% higher this time compared to 2020

NEW DELHI

29 June 2021 22:52 IST

Have improved system glitches over time: DU

Amid altered modes of teaching, learning and conducting open book examinations, Delhi University has said that attendance of students in the OBE held this year was 5% higher than that of last year.

The OBE which was introduced last year, due to the ongoing pandemic had initially received complaints from students regarding glitches in the process.

The university, however, said that over time, it had developed methods to improve the system. “The new examination system threw challenges now and then during its implementation, but the university learnt on the way to tackle each of them and improve the system in the process. Students were able to write their examinations within the comforts of their home or space and teachers were able to evaluate through electronic means,” read a varsity statement.

Advertising

Advertising

According to data provided by DU, 2.9 lakh students appeared for the first OBE held in August last year and 1.7 lakh students took the OBE in December 2020.

Digital certificates

The varsity added that over 21,000 digital certificates and 3,900 digital provisional certificates were issued in the past year.

“The final-year students who passed out after taking the online examination were issued digital provisional certificates in order to enable them to apply for admissions in higher education, including foreign universities. Students were also issued digital degrees for the first time, so that they are not put to any disadvantage in pursuing higher studies or employment,” the statement read.

Apart from online transcripts, migration certificates and provisional mark sheets, the university will also provide confidential results to students who require the results before they are officially announced.

Second semester examinations for the current batch of first-year students is expected to be held between August 12 and August 24, according to officials while the new semester is likely to begin from August 31.