OBC quota misused to appoint AAP workers: BJP

March 06, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addressing the media in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The BJP on Sunday accused the Delhi government of misusing the OBC quota by recruiting AAP workers as guest teachers in government schools. The BJP also urged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to take action in the matter. “In hundreds of such cases, where AAP workers were appointed instead of guest teachers, the educational qualifications were also relaxed,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. “By pressurising the officials, the Kejriwal government appointed many teachers from the general category and other castes as guest teachers under the OBC quota,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

When reached, AAP did not offer a comment.

CONNECT WITH US