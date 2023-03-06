HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OBC quota misused to appoint AAP workers: BJP

March 06, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addressing the media in Delhi.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addressing the media in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The BJP on Sunday accused the Delhi government of misusing the OBC quota by recruiting AAP workers as guest teachers in government schools. The BJP also urged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to take action in the matter. “In hundreds of such cases, where AAP workers were appointed instead of guest teachers, the educational qualifications were also relaxed,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. “By pressurising the officials, the Kejriwal government appointed many teachers from the general category and other castes as guest teachers under the OBC quota,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

When reached, AAP did not offer a comment.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general) / education / middle schools / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.