Nursing student found dead in her hostel room at AIIMS Delhi

May 01, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi: 

The Hindu Bureau

Professor Rima Dada, head of the AIIMS media cell, issued a statement expressing grief. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The body of a nursing student was found in her hostel room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an officer said on Tuesday. 

The police received a PCR call regarding the medical student around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“On reaching the spot, we found the body of the deceased, a 21-year-old second-year BSc nursing student, hailing from Bihar’s Shekhpura,” said a senior officer. No foul play is suspected, the officer added.

“The crime team has inspected the spot and the parents of the girl have been informed,” the officer added. 

“A note was found in which the deceased said that she was suffering from depression due to her nursing studies and preparation for the Bihar Public Service Commission exam,” the officer also said. 

Professor Rima Dada, head of the AIIMS media cell, issued a statement expressing grief. She said the incident occurred on Tuesday and that the police are investigating it.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

