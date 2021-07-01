Nurses’ union objects to two-week training plan

Giving an injection requires ‘sophisticated and advanced knowledge’, states letter

The Federation of Delhi Government Nurses has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal protesting against allegedly “allowing” people, after a training of two weeks, to administer injections and also calling them “community nursing assistants”.

On June 16, Mr. Kejriwal had announced that 5,000 persons will be trained to work as assistants to doctors and nurses and will perform the tasks assigned to them.

“The trainees will be taught how to measure oxygen, blood pressure and how to inject medicines,” the Delhi government said in a statement on Monday.

The two-week training of 500 such assistants has already begun with an aim to tackle a possible third wave.

“An injection is not just a mechanical process but it requires a sophisticated advanced knowledge of human anatomy to avoid fatal consequences. It is also suggested that only trained nursing personnel be appointed for injection and vaccination for patient safety,” the letter dated June 29 read.

Jagdish Kulhari, the president of the organisation, said the development will be “disastrous” for people.

‘3- to 4-year course’

“The government is saying that in two weeks these community nursing assistants will be trained for giving injections. They will be given a certificate after their training. But how can you train them to give injections in two weeks? We nurses have to undergo three or four-year courses and the government is now going to teach these people anatomy and how to give injections in two weeks?” he said.

The letter said there are “thousands” of nursing personnel available in Delhi and waiting for a job. “Recently, many Delhi government hospitals like Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka; LBS Hospital, Khichripur; Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Raghuveer Nagar; advertised for contractual jobs through walk-in interviews. Thousands of trained nursing personnel reached there and the hospital administrations were not able to manage the situation,” the letter said.

Mr. Kulhari said the association has around 1,500 nurses from eight Delhi government-run hospitals.