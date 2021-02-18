Nursery admissions to commence today

Nursery admission to over 1,700 private, unaided, recognised schools of Delhi is set to commence from Thursday after being delayed by over two months due to the pandemic. Although schools are yet to open, the Delhi government had announced last week the criteria for schools to conduct the admission process.
The last date to fill in applications is March 4.The first and second list will be released on March 20 and March 25, respectively with the Directorate of Education aiming to complete the entire process by March 31.
To apply for an entry-level seat, parents will have to visit the website of the particular school and study the admission criteria formulated by following a point system.
Schools have been endowed the freedom to formulate their own admission criteria as long as it is fair, reasonable and transparent but have been told to stay away from a list of 62 criterion that have been abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court that were found discriminatory in nature.
The DoE has said that the minimum age limit for admission shall be three years, four years, and five years respectively for nursery, pre-primary and Class 1 by March 31. The upper age limit, it said, is less than four years as on March 31 for nursery, less than five years for pre-primary and less than six years for Class 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath