Nursery admissions to commence today

Nursery admission to over 1,700 private, unaided, recognised schools of Delhi is set to commence from Thursday after being delayed by over two months due to the pandemic. Although schools are yet to open, the Delhi government had announced last week the criteria for schools to conduct the admission process.

The last date to fill in applications is March 4.The first and second list will be released on March 20 and March 25, respectively with the Directorate of Education aiming to complete the entire process by March 31.

To apply for an entry-level seat, parents will have to visit the website of the particular school and study the admission criteria formulated by following a point system.

Schools have been endowed the freedom to formulate their own admission criteria as long as it is fair, reasonable and transparent but have been told to stay away from a list of 62 criterion that have been abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court that were found discriminatory in nature.

The DoE has said that the minimum age limit for admission shall be three years, four years, and five years respectively for nursery, pre-primary and Class 1 by March 31. The upper age limit, it said, is less than four years as on March 31 for nursery, less than five years for pre-primary and less than six years for Class 1.