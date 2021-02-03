Nursery admissions to begin soon: Kejriwal

‘Schools will not open for all classes till students get vaccine’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will soon begin the admission process for nursery classes, which has been delayed since December last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was speaking at an interaction with principals and the management of private schools at the Delhi Secretariat, said although there have been demands to reopen schools for all classes, incidents in other countries have shown that it is advisable to wait till all students are vaccinated against the virus.

Appreciating the work that private schools have done in providing quality education, Mr. Kejriwal said education has always been the top priority for the Aam Aadmi Party government.

He said that although the government was working to provide quality education at public schools, it was not against the private ones.

The Chief Minister said there needed to be a partnership between private and government schools, which are the “two arms of the Delhi education system”.

“The Delhi model of COVID management was appreciated across the world because the government and private hospitals worked together. Similarly, government and private schools need to work together to create a world-class education system in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that private schools had complete autonomy to run however they wanted but at the same time, the government would not allow any injustice against students and their parents.

The principals and management of schools were from the Action Committee of Private Unaided Recognized Schools, which has more than 1,000 schools as its members.

CM thanks committee

Mr. Kejriwal thanked the committee for donating close to ₹1.34 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund along with thousands of PPE kits and dry ration during the pandemic.

The government has permitted the opening of schools under strict COVID norms for Classes 9 and 11 from February 8.

For students scheduled to appear for CBSE exams in May, classes resumed on January 18.