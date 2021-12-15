Nursery admissions to begin in Delhi today

NEW DELHI

15 December 2021 01:29 IST

Nursery-level admissions to private schools across the Capital are set to begin on Wednesday with individual schools having uploaded the admission criteria on their websites.

Like previous years, to ensure transparency, schools will award points based on various criteria and will upload the details of children who have applied and points allotted to each of them on their websites.

Applicants have time till January 7 to submit the application forms after which the first list of selected children will be out on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21. The entire admission process is set to conclude on March 31.

As per a notice released by the Directorate of Education (DOE), schools have to develop and adopt criteria for admission, which shall be “fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent”.

It has warned schools not to adopt any criteria for admission that have been abolished by the Delhi High Court and has set up a monitoring cell in each district under the chairmanship of the deputy director concerned, to ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points online and that none of them charge capitation fees or accept donations.

The DOE has said that for enrolment in the pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG) and class-1, the minimum age shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31 of the year in which admission is being sought. “The age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the head of school or Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application,” the DOE said.

Most schools have given maximum weightage to the admission criteria of distance from school while others are giving preference to applicants with siblings studying in the same school.