Nursery admissions from Feb. 18

Govt. lays out fee structure norms, stresses on transparency

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday announced that the admission process for entry-level classes in private unaided schools of Delhi for the 2021-22 academic session will begin from February 18 and conclude on March 31.

The first and second list of admitted students will be released on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

The announcement brought relief to many parents worried about securing admission of their wards into a nursery school as the process has been on hold since the last week of November, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

No classes

Tweeting about the nursery admission schedule, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Congratulations to all parents and children. We have to bring the excitement back in schools after defeating coronavirus. Our schools are waiting for their students [sic].” Mr. Kejriwal had last week assured parents and private schools that the admission schedule would be announced soon.

However, schools will not be open for classes.

Fee structure

Detailing the admission procedure, the DoE said that no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges it) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission and thereafter, only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders due to the pandemic.

Regarding the age limit for admission to nursery, pre-primary and Class 1, the DoE said the minimum age limit for admission shall be three years, four years, and five years, respectively, by March 31. The upper age limit, it said is less than four years as on March 31 for nursery, less than five years for pre-primary and less that six years for Class 1.

Schools have been instructed to display the admission schedule on their notice boards and websites, and charge only a non-refundable amount of ₹25 from the parents as admission registration fee.

The purchase of the school prospectus will be optional.

Strict order

Schools have been permitted by the DoE to develop and adopt their own criteria for admission which shall be “fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent”.

They have also been asked to refrain from adopting any of the 62 criteria that have been abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court that were found discriminatory in nature.

A monitoring cell will be in place to ensure that no school adopts any of the unjustified criteria.

“As per norms, all private, unaided, recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and Class l shall reserve 25% seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability,” the circular said. It also added that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in the entry level classes during the last three years.