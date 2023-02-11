ADVERTISEMENT

Nursery admissions for EWS/DG, children with disabilities in private schools begin

February 11, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The last date to submit the online application form is February 25

The Hindu Bureau

A nursery class student with his mother in Delhi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Entry-level admissions to the city’s private schools in the economically weaker section/disadvantages group (EWS/DG) and children with disabilities categories began on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the last day to submit the online application form is February 25.

The DoE has made it mandatory for applicants to submit their Aadhaar numbers to avoid duplication of application form. “Single application shall be filed by an individual applicant for online admission process. Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots for admission,” the circular said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All private schools in the Capital have reserved 25% seats for EWS/DG students as well as for differently-abled children. A monitoring cell has also been constituted to redress queries and grievances pertaining to the applications. The first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on March 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US