Nursery admissions for EWS/DG, children with disabilities in private schools begin

The last date to submit the online application form is February 25

February 11, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A nursery class student with his mother in Delhi

A nursery class student with his mother in Delhi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Entry-level admissions to the city’s private schools in the economically weaker section/disadvantages group (EWS/DG) and children with disabilities categories began on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the last day to submit the online application form is February 25.

The DoE has made it mandatory for applicants to submit their Aadhaar numbers to avoid duplication of application form. “Single application shall be filed by an individual applicant for online admission process. Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots for admission,” the circular said.

All private schools in the Capital have reserved 25% seats for EWS/DG students as well as for differently-abled children. A monitoring cell has also been constituted to redress queries and grievances pertaining to the applications. The first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on March 3.

