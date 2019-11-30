Nursery admission process begins

Nursery admissions to private schools in Delhi began on Friday with the institutions putting up admission criteria for the 2020-21 session on their respective websites. The last date for submitting application forms is December 27.

The admission process has started almost a fortnight early this year.

Important dates

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a circular releasing the schedule, said the first and second lists will be out on January 24 and February 12, respectively.

It also said the entire process will be completed by March 16.

The schools have been given the freedom to develop and adopt their own criteria for admission, which shall be “fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent”.

The schools have been advised to stay away from a list of 62 criteria that were adopted by private schools during the admission process for the 2016-17 academic session as they were “unfair, unreasonable and non-transparent”.

The schools have been told to ensure that application forms are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission, and that only ₹25 (non-refundable) should be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of school prospectus shall be optional.

“All private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class I shall reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG category students and child with disability,” the circular read.

For admission in to pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31 of the year in which admission is being sought.

The upper age limit for pre-school (nursery) is less than four years as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.

For pre-primary (KG), less than five years is needed and for Class 1, less than six years as on March 31 of the year in which the admission is sought.