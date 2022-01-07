Nursery admission deadline extended

NEW DELHI

07 January 2022 01:01 IST

The Delhi government has extended the deadline for applying for nursery admissions to private schools in the city by two weeks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement through a tweet.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application forms was January 7. The process was being conducted both online and offline this year for 18,000 private schools that offer entry-level admissions.

“Keeping in view the prevailing COVID conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,” tweeted Mr. Sisodia.

As per the earlier publicized schedule, the first list of selected children would be out on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21. The entire process was scheduled to be completed by March 31.

Currently, all educational institutions are closed as a level-1 or ‘yellow alert’ is in place in the Capital.