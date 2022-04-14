Nurse, husband held for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house

April 14, 2022 01:42 IST

A nurse who used to work at Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s house in Delhi was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing ₹2.5 crores from her residence in central Delhi’s Amrita Shergill Marg, officers said on Wednesday.

According to DCP (New Delhi) Amrita Gugoloth, the accused woman, identified as Aparna Wilson, 30, worked as a nurse and a home medical care assistant. “She has done patient home care duties at the house of the complainant on several occasions upon the patient’s requirement,” the DCP said.

The police added that the fact that she worked for the actress’s mother-in-law made her know where the jewellery was kept and therefore, she carried out the theft.

The DCP said the woman’s husband was arrested in the case after she was interrogated at length, adding that Ms. Wilson’s husband, identified as Naresh Kumar Sagar, worked as an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

The theft took place on February 11 and a case was lodged on February 23 at the Tughlak Road police station.