Nurse arrested for thrashing 2-month-old boy in hospital

Accused suspected to be drunk at the time of the incident

A nurse has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly thrashing a two-month-old boy in a hospital in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the accused has been identified as Somayya (24). During inquiry, it was revealed that she used to get drunk during the job. It is suspected that she was drunk on the night of the incident, police said.

The victim’s father — Sabeeb (28) from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras — told the police that his wife delivered twins in May but one of their sons, Ahaan, fell sick on July 16. He then took Ahaan to a local hospital where the doctors asked him to take the baby to Delhi for better treatment. He then got his son admitted to Care New Born & Child Hospital in Vivek Vihar on July 18.

The complainant said he was visiting the hospital daily. But on July 24, he received a call from the hospital that his son got injured.

Mr. Sabeeb immediately reached the hospital and found that Ahsan’s hand was fractured and his face was swollen.

Mr. Sabeeb alleged that the doctor refused to tell him how the incident happened and also threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police.

The complainant said he managed to watch the CCTV footage of the room where his son was admitted.

In the footage, a nurse can be seen thrashing his son at around 4 a.m. on July 24, he alleged.

Mr. Sabeeb then approached the police on July 27. An FIR was registered under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant Sections of Juvenile Justice Act on Wednesday night.

Further investigation is under way, the police added.