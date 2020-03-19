Number of victims at Idgah camp touches 870

Over three weeks after riots broke out in the Capital, the number of victims currently residing at the Idgah relief camp in Mustafabad has touched 870, said Delhi Waqf Board, who had set up the camp.

“By the first week of March, we started the process of writing down names and details of those residing in the camp. Initially, the number was around 550 and by Tuesday night, it went upto 870,” said Mohammed Imran, media coordinator [Idgah relief camp] and Nodal Officer of Delhi Waqf Board.

While many who owned houses in riot-affected areas have started to return, Mr. Imran is of the view that the number of people residing in the camp is high because people only leave for a brief period and are returning. “People who had returned to their homes are coming back saying that they’ll finally leave the camp once their burnt or vandalised houses are in order,” he said.

“People are coming back saying that they were staying at relatives’ houses,” he said.

Relief measures planned

The Board, he said, has planned to give ration for three months, ₹1 lakh to owners whose houses have been burnt and vandalised and ₹60,000 to tenants.

When asked about the ration distribution, Mr. Imran said that the Board has taken the addresses of those who own houses and the ration will be given when they go back to their houses. Those on rent are also sharing their address. “In case, they shift to another place, they have been asked to share the new address,” he said.

The plan is to ensure everyone leaves the camp feeling safe and secure, he said. “An Assistant Sub Inspector rank officer had visited the camp on Wednesday and spoke to the victims. He told the victims that they should start returning and police will ensure that they are safe,” he said.