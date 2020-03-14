‘Number of people at screening centres dips’

Several people on Friday queued up outside COVID-19 testing centres set up at Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

While Safdarjung Hospital has a 100-bed isolation ward in the super-speciality building, there is a provision of a 25-bed isolation ward at RML, officials said.

Authorities at both the hospitals, however, said that the number of people turning up at the screening centres and the rush at the outpatient departments had decreased as compared to last week.

Last week’s number

“The number of people at screening centres has gone down significantly. Last week, around 550-580 people had come to the screening centres. However, around 20-25 have been turning up on a daily basis this week. The screenings are taking place in a separate section,” said RML spokesperson Smriti Tiwari.

Talking about the COVID-19 scare in the city, after one death was reported in the country, doctors said that “fear is important, but panic is not”.

K.K. Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “A certain amount of fear will help people be aware and take precautions. But there is no need to panic. A close watch is required in this situation and necessary action has to be taken, which the government is already doing.”