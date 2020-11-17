Number of hotspots in Delhi likely to rise

New Delhi

17 November 2020 00:21 IST

There are over 4K containment zones

The total number of containment zones in the city is close to breaching the 10,000-mark amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Capital. The number is expected to rise rapidly over the coming days due to a significant increase in testing.

According to Revenue Department records, till November 15, as many as 9,333 containment zones have been delineated in Delhi since the pandemic began. As many as 4,903 such zones have been decontained, scaling down procedures are under way at 1,603 while 2,827 such areas fall under the ‘active category’, leaving as many as 4,430 containment zones across the city.

Out of the 11 districts in Delhi, the South-West, South, West and South-East districts account for the maximum number of containment zones with 740, 700, 568 and 505 such areas in their respective jurisdiction — or 2,513 zones in total.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, announced that testing for COVID would be increased from around 60,000 to 1.25-2 lakh. Though it has acknowledged that the city is witnessing a third wave of infections, the Delhi government said that both daily cases as well as number of deaths are expected to recede over the coming days.

Official records state that 8,999 of the total zones were created after June 21 when the government acknowledged that the city was in the grips of a second wave of COVID infections.