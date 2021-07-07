Number of COVID-19 deaths breaches 25K mark in Capital

79 fresh infections reported; 80,841 beneficiaries vaccinated

The Capital recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with four deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 25,001, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The government said that 69,866 tests have been conducted, of which 46,110 were RT-PCR tests. The positivity rate was 0.11%. Since the pandemic began, Delhi has recorded a total of 14,34,687 COVID-19 cases.

The bulletin added that there are 833 active COVID-19 cases in the city, of which 269 are under home isolation. The total number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients stands at 14,548, out of which 14,072 are vacant.

Virus graph

The first 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19 took 161 days since the first death was reported on March 13 and took 83 days to reach 10,000 deaths on September 21 last year. The next 5,000 deaths took 135 days and was recorded on April 27 this year. On May 11, the deaths crossed the 20,000 mark and took 14 days to go from 15,000-20,000. It has taken 56 days for the number of deaths to go from 20,000-25,000.

The Capital on Monday had recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of COVID-19, the first time active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

Meanwhile, the health bulletin said that 80,841 beneficiaries has been vaccinated with 51,728 receiving their first dose. The Capital has vaccinated 84,70,002 beneficiaries out of which 19,40,805 have received both doses.

The bulletin also mentioned that less than a day of vaccine stock was left with the Delhi government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to send more doses for the inoculation exercise.