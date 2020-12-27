Number of active cases now below 7,000 in Delhi

For second day, city sees lowest number of daily cases in 4 months

Delhi reported 655 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – the lowest in over four months – taking the total to 6,22,094, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

This is the lowest number of new cases since August 16 when 652 new cases were reported in a day. Delhi had reported 758 fresh infections on Friday. From December 21-23, the count of daily cases was below the 1,000 mark.

Death rate at 2.7%

A total of 67,115 tests were done in the past 24 hours, read the bulletin. The death toll has reached 10,437 after 23 more fatalities were reported in a single day.

The death rate in the past 10 days was 2.87%.

Of the total cases, 6,04,746 people have recovered and there are now 6,911 active cases in the city.

The test positivity was 0.98% on Saturday, far less than the average daily positivity of 11.65% in November. On Friday, the test positivity was 0.88% — the lowest in over eight months. The overall positivity till now was 7.52%, as per the bulletin.

86% vacancy

Out of the total 18,774 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 16,149 were vacant, as per the bulletin.

About 2,625 people were admitted in hospitals and 3,544 patients were under home isolation. There were 4,975 containment zones in the city as of Saturday.