Nuh women break stereotype, join stir

Their march against farm laws signals changing mindsets within the community

Breaking all stereotypes the Muslim women from Haryana’s Nuh have also come out in support of the farmers’ agitation holding protests and taking part in the sit-ins at the Delhi-Haryana border. Though their number is not large, the social workers in the region say mere participation of the women in the protests signals the changing mindsets in the community.

Working among the women in Nuh, a Muslim dominated district of Haryana, for more than a decade, Sabila Jung, who runs “Jago, Chalo Mahila”, a women awareness organisation, said it was not easy to convince the families with stereotype mindsets to allow their women to come out and protest against the farm laws. “But the change started with the protests against the CAA-NRC when women came out in small numbers to be part of the dharnas across the district. I went on a hunger strike then against the CAA-NRC and the women supported me. Later, the women also distributed food and masks during the lockdown. Though women are reluctant, they understand when things are explained to them,” said Ms. Jung, 35.

She claimed that around a dozen men and women from Nuh were also part of the sit-ins at Tikri and Singhu borders for a couple of days. “We will support the agitation till the time the demands of the farmers are not met,” said Ms. Jung.

Mubarik Atrena, a social worker, said he along with many women from his family, including his aunt, was part of the protesters from Nuh at Tikri border. “We have been encouraging our women also to protest,” said Mr. Atrena.

Jakia, 22, a woman protester, said that she was a daughter of a farmer and it was her duty to support the farmers’ cause. “My family has no objection to it. I also took part in the CAA-NRC protest,” said Jakia, a resident of Sala Heri. She added that women in Nuh were actively taking part in the farmers protest.

Mewat RTI Manch coordinator Rajuddin Meo said that women also took part in a protest against the farm laws in Nuh on Wednesday and marched from Nuh to Sohna before the male protesters were taken into preventive custody.