Nuh violence “well-orchestrated” to garner electoral dividends: CPI(M) delegation

August 10, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - GURUGRAM

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) delegation has described the communal clashes in Nuh as “well orchestrated” to garner electoral dividends in the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and sought a judicial probe into the violence under the supervision of the High Court.

The delegation of CPI(M) led by Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu, comprising Rajya Sabha MPs A.A. Rahim and V. Shivadasan, Haryana State secretariat members Inderjit Singh and others, the first Opposition party to reach the riot-hit Nuh met those whose shops were demolished near Nalhar Medical College and the distinguished persons of the town.

“The Mewat region is known for perfect communal harmony and there is no history of communal riots. The mobilisation for the so-called religious procession organised by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was entirely done from outside comprising rowdy mob equipped with arms. It is a known fact now that highly outrageous and communally inflammatory videos by Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar and others were made viral before the procession. The apprehensions of local MLA and other prominent people of Nuh went unheeded and permission was accorded to the procession,” said a press statement released by the CPI(M).

The 12-member delegation said the worst of the state sponsored retribution was perpetrated during the week-long curfew with indiscriminate arrests and beatings of Meo youth and knocking down of shops, dwellings and showrooms during a mass demolition drive. “The sufferers of the demolished shops in front of Nalhar Medical College narrated their agony to the delegation. Anyone passing through Nuh can’t escape the trail of destruction on either side of the road. Not feeling safe migrant workers are leaving for their homes as police has failed to address their safety concerns,” said the statement.

The team interacted with the prominent persons of the society and appreciated the people of both communities for maintaining peace among themselves keeping with their glorious past and not falling prey to communal provocations.

A Communist Party of India (CPI) delegation’s visit to the violence-hit areas of Haryana last week had said that the growth of hatred and divisions in the entire region was systematic and artificial seeds of strife were being sown among both communities. The CPI delegation had met different sections of society till they were stopped by the police at the Nuh border. They also demanded a thorough probe of the chain of events leading to the riots and strict punishment for the perpetrators. The delegation comprised CPI MP Binoy Viswam, All India Trade Union Congress general-secretary Amarjit Kaur, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar and CPI Haryana Secretary Dariyao Singh Kashyap.

