Nuh schools, colleges to get napkin vending machines

Over 400 sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed at schools, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes and hospitals across Nuh to promote menstrual hygiene under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Nuh) Rahul Hooda told The Hindu that installation of the machines will begin in a few days and be completed within 7-10 days. “The machines will become operational as soon as they are installed,” he said, adding that the district administration may rope in women self-help groups to procure the napkins.

Mr. Hooda held a meeting on Tuesday where he directed health and education department officials to provide details on the number of machines required. He also directed officials to inform students about the machines during morning assembly sessions. Mr. Hooda said the machine would dispense of the napkin after a button is pressed and a coin put into it. He directed the education department officials to tell female students about these machines during morning assembly sessions so that they could use it.

Mr. Hooda said the girls often hesitated in buying napkins from the shops. I am confident that these machines will help create awareness towards health and hygiene among the women population of the district, said the ADC. He added that these machines would prove useful in environment conservation and in promoting health and hygiene among the women.

Nuh is among the hundred most-backwards districts of India faring poor on health and education fronts.