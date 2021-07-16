Nuh police nab four involved in rape, murder

Four nabbed in connection with crime

A gang allegedly involved in two cases of kidnapping, murdering and raping women on the pretext of offering them lift has been busted, the police said on Thursday. They suspect that the accused could be involved in more such cases.

Acting on a tip-off, a Nuh Police Crime Unit arrested four persons, later identified as Devender, Manjeet, Rinku and Naasir, at Rangala Ghati village on July 13 while they were allegedly planning to commit a robbery. While Manjeet belongs to Palwal, the rest three are from Nuh.

The accused have been taken on two days remand and being interrogated about their involvement in more cases.