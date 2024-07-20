Nuh administration instates strict measures to promote communal harmony during Jalabhishek Yatra

The Nuh administration will take several measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of this year’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, including keeping a strict vigil on the procession through drones, prohibiting arms, lathis and loudspeakers, and constituting a committee of both Hindu and Muslim members, authorities said on Friday.

Unlike previous years, the yatra, scheduled for July 22, will be organised by a committee comprising local Khap and religious leaders, and not the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

These measures have been taken to prevent a situation like last year, when six people were killed and several were injured after communal clashes broke out in parts of south Haryana after an attack on devotees during the procession.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Kadgata told The Hindu that duty magistrates have been appointed across the district to maintain law and order.

“We held meetings with peace committees and sarpanches to ensure communal harmony during the procession. The administration will keep a close eye on everyone through drones and volunteers will also coordinate with police to help maintain order. Additional police forces will be deployed at three temples and 20 other points along the route which witnessed violence last year,” he said.

Nuh SP Vijay Pratap added that police personnel would be deployed in adequate numbers along the procession route. No preventive arrests have been made so far, but police have checked on potential miscreants, and they are not present in the district, he said.

Around 8,000 devotees from Haryana and its neighbouring districts are expected to take part in the day-long procession, which will begin with the ritual bathing of the Shiva idol at Nalhar temple and culminate at the Radha Krishan temple in Singar village in Punhana. It will also halt at a Shiva temple in Ferozepur Jhirka on the way, said Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra committee convenor Surender Singh.

“Besides the devotees from outside Nuh, 2,000 local devotees will also be expected to turn up at each of the three temples. Around 50 prominent saints will also join the procession,” he added.

Congress Legislative Party Deputy Leader and Nuh MLA Aftah Ahmed said attempts have been made in the past to disturb communal harmony in the area during the procession, and the administration must make sure that it was not repeated.

“We are not opposed to any procession. In fact, a Chaursi Kos Yatra is held peacefully in Nuh every year. But an attempt is made to provoke communal sentiments during this procession, with devotees brandishing tridents and sticks and raising slogans. We have made the administration aware of our apprehensions during the meetings,” said Mr. Ahmed.