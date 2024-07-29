NTA declares CUET-UG result after month-long delay

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate courses.

The result was delayed by around a month amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the result was expected to be declared on June 30 as the test was conducted between 15 May and 29 May. The test saw cancellation in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over “logistical reasons”, which was then held later in the May.

A retest was also conducted for some students on July 19.

The NTA in a press release on Sunday said over 13.47 lakh students had registered for the exam, of which around 11.13 lakh appeared for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many students had also flagged irregularities in the initial answer key. The NTA release stated that candidates were given an opportunity to challenge it from July 7 to 9. “In this duration, about 9,512 answer key challenges were received, of which 1,782 were unique challenges. Candidates were also given representation through e-mails and letters,” the statement read.

The NTA added that a merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations, adding that universities will decide their counselling process on the basis of the scorecard.

The testing agency also asked candidates to stay in touch with universities for further details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We are expecting the results to be shared by the NTA tentatively by Wednesday. We will then begin the admission process, after which students can opt for the course preferences.”

University sources said that while the admission process takes around a month, they will try to speed it up this year, given the delay.

Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, said they would wait for the NTA to upload the result, after which they will begin their admission process immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the professors who have been raising concerns over the delay in the admission process, said it has pushed many students towards private universities as their admission procedures had started early. They also said the delay has disrupted the academic calendar.

Maya John, a DU professor, said, “At this stage, we can expect that the first-year classes in DU will only begin in late August or early September.” She said the DU admission process has delayed for the third consecutive year.

A parent of a Delhi-based student, who aims to study in a DU college, said, “We faced many issues initially as there were issues with the answer key. My daughter has been anxiously waiting for the admission process to begin, unsure of what the future would hold.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.