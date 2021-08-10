NSUI, Youth Cong. protest against ‘suspension’ of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account

NEW DELHI

10 August 2021 00:36 IST

Modi government is ‘conspiring to suppress voice’, they say

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday organised protests in the Capital against the “temporary suspension” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account.

The microblogging site had flagged a tweet of the leader in which he shared a photo of his meeting with the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered.

IYC national president Srinivas B.V. alleged that the Narendra Modi government was conspiring to suppress the voice demanding sympathy and justice for the victim. The NSUI said that they organised the protest so that Mr. Gandhi could continue to “unveil the truth” in front of the world.

The IYC protested outside an office of the microblogging site in Qutub. The protesters were detained and taken to Mehrauli police station. The NSUI tried to march from its headquarters on Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan and were also detained.