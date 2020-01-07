NSUI takes out protest march

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday took out a protest march in the Delhi University’s North Campus in solidarity with the students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University following Sunday’s violence.

Several protesters gathered at Arts Faculty and raised slogans like “Amit Shah Isteefa Do”, “RSS go back” and “JNU ke samman mein, NSUI maidan mein” amid police presence.

Demanding Union Home Minister’s resignation, State chief NSUI Akshay Lakra, said: “Four years ago, this government went after this very university. Then this year they went after JMI and AMU. It is shameful.”