NSUI submits memorandum to HRD on scholarships

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), urging the Centre to release scholarships to students.

The students’ body said that while the government had announced relief packages during the lockdown period and also approved the Central Vista project, it had failed to address concerns of the students.

Referring to the death of a Delhi University student, who died by suicide due to financial constraints, the NSUI said that it was “disgraceful” that the government had not concentrated on the educational sector.

“We expect the government and the HRD Ministry to release scholarships for students as soon as possible. If not, then we will be bound to come on to the streets and protest for the rights of the students. We do not want to witness another case like that [DU student case],” said Lokesh Chugh, national secretary, NSUI.