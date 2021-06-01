In wake of delays in examination schedules due to the pandemic, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday wrote to the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions Jitendra Singh asking for age relaxation and extra attempts for students appearing in competitive exams.
NSUI seeks age relaxation for exams
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
June 01, 2021 00:44 IST
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
June 01, 2021 00:44 IST
