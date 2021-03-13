NSUI members converge on Raisina Road, hold ‘Chhatra Adhikar March’

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 00:56 IST

Students from across the country affiliated to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) gathered on Raisina Road in the Capital to participate in a ‘Chhatra Adhikar March’ to protest against rising unemployment in the country.

Blames Centre

The students said that a majority of them, even after completing their degrees from prestigious State and Central universities, were unable to find employment. They blamed the Central government for failing to provide jobs and alleged that several recruitment examinations had also been cancelled.

National president Neeraj Kundan said that while unemployment was at an all-time high, scams in various exams, inactive placement cells and various pending results of exams were problems that the Narendra Modi-led government was not addressing.

“This protest was one of the largest protests by the NSUI. The protest challenged the government’s power and failing the expectations of the students. The reduced budget for education sector, issue of scholarships and fellowship grants... the lists go on. The BJP government has totally thwarted the belief and trust of students,” Mr. Kundan said.

Shouting slogans like “naukri do ya degree vapis lo [provide jobs or take back our degrees]” students gathered to hear the speeches of senior Congress leaders. They then started a march towards Parliament House and were stopped by the police. When the students tried to climb over barricades to continue towards Parliament, police detained them and used batons to disperse them.