NSUI launches initiative to fight hate speech

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday launched a Twitter handle and created an email address for people to report instances of hate speech.

The NSUI said it would take up the onus of filing FIRs against those who propagate hate and ensure that these people are forced to fight legal battles.

All India Congress Committee Joint Secretary and national in-charge (NSUI) Ruchi Gupta said: “NSUI will take up the fight against hate speech in our polity and public discourse. We will in collaboration with others online identify propagators of hate speech and file FIRs against them across the country.” She added that at present, there is zero cost of propagating hate speech even as it renders target groups vulnerable, coarsens our discourse and almost irretrievably undermines our Constitutional values of equality, fraternity, and inclusive diversity.

The twitter handle to tag instances of hate speech is @FightAgainstHate, the NSUI said, adding that they are looking for volunteers to help them monitor social media and news reports.