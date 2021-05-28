NSUI holds stir outside Ministry, seeks cancellation of Class XII board exams

Student-activists of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organised a protest outside the Ministry of Education on Friday demanding cancellation of Class XII board examinations that have been postponed due to the second COVID wave.

As some students in PPE kits gathered outside the Ministry, the NSUI on social media amplified its demand to find an alternative to physical examinations. The students raised the slogan — Pehle Suraksha, Phir Pariksha [first safety then examination].

NSUI’s national president Neeraj Kundan said they had written to the Ministry that conducting an examination in such a situation could be life-threatening.

“The government has already failed to procure the vaccines and there seems no definite plan for that, and now this lack of planning for the board exams will harm the academic year of these students. The only solution to save their academic year is now to promote them by internal assessments rather than wasting more time on discussing the examinations,” Mr. Kundan said.

The NSUI said the government was pondering on conducting the examination in 19 main subjects and coming up with an alternate evaluation formula for other subjects. “If the government is ready to come up with an evaluation formula for other subjects, then why can’t they do the same for these 19 subjects as well?” it said.

Mr. Kundan suggested that students be graded on basis of their past performances, assignments, or classroom assessments. “There might be students who are already suffering from COVID or the students who might be in trauma of having their family members infected. We don’t know if all such students will be in a condition to appear for the exam at all,” Mr. Kundan said.