NSUI against UGC’s order on banners thanking PM

‘Thank you for what?’ campaign planned

The NSUI on Tuesday condemned the UGC’s order to put up banners thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for vaccines. It questioned why he needed to be thanked as he has not addressed any issue the students had faced during the pandemic.

NSUI national President Neeraj Kundan said that since the pandemic broke in India, the Centre focused only on building the image of the Prime Minister, leaving people to suffer. “They are doing the same this time, rather than prioritising to vaccinate students and focus on policies to compensate their lost academic year. The government is busy hiding their failures behind self-appreciating posters.” Mr. Kundan said.

The NSUI in a statement said that the PM does not deserve a thank you and deserves questions as to why people of the country died under his watch. The NSUI questioned why no relief packages or fee, loan relaxations had been announced for the students. They also questioned the lack of vaccination policy for students.

“The NSUI plans to reply to these PM posters at the university campuses by initiating a campaign of ‘thank you for what?’ posters. NSUI through this campaign, plans to expose the Central government by putting up the posters and asking the Modi government, what does the PM want the people to thank him for?” the NSUI said in a statement.