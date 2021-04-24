NRMC issues new schedule to control spread of virus

24 April 2021 00:32 IST

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said trains will be available between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours and 30 minutes during non-peak hours. On curfew days, truncated services will be available at a frequency of 60 minutes.

The NMRC said, “On working days, trains will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The frequency of trains will be 15 minutes during peak hours — 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — and for the rest of the day, it will be 30 minutes. On curfew days, trains will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. only. Metro trains will have a headway of one hour each.”

Officials said the schedule, set to be implemented on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, will come into force from Saturday. “In order to restrict the movement of public, NMRC is increasing trains' headway [frequency]. However, the fast trains will continue to run during peak hours,” officials said.

