NRC blamed for PM-KISAN fund anomalies

GUWAHATI

17 May 2020 04:58 IST

Preparation of documents “in a hurry” by the Agriculture Department officials who were engaged in the exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been blamed for anomalies in distributing funds under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora had on Friday accused the BJP-led government in the State of large-scale corruption and manipulation in the list of beneficiaries under the scheme. He alleged that 40% of 39 lakh beneficiaries shown by the government were bogus.

Mr. Bora cited the example of central Assam’s Morigaon district where 22,000 government employees, businessmen, panchayat presidents and economically sound people have been listed as beneficiaries of the scheme. The Congress also appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation to take cognisance of the alleged scam.

