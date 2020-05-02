Delhi

NRAI launches scheme to help restaurants

To help restaurant tide over the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Restaurants Association of India has launched a scheme by which patrons can support restaurants by buying “virtual cash” that they can redeem when restaurants open.

The effort is aimed at providing immediate relief to over seven million people employed in the food and beverage sector who have been impacted due to the lockdown. Customers can avail the scheme on https://r4r.nrai.org/.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 1:07:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nrai-launches-scheme-to-help-restaurants/article31485347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY