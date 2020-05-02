NRAI launches scheme to help restaurants

To help restaurant tide over the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Restaurants Association of India has launched a scheme by which patrons can support restaurants by buying “virtual cash” that they can redeem when restaurants open.
The effort is aimed at providing immediate relief to over seven million people employed in the food and beverage sector who have been impacted due to the lockdown. Customers can avail the scheme on https://r4r.nrai.org/.
