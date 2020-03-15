‘NPR a step towards divisive citizenship regime’

New Delhi

15 March 2020 01:07 IST

Rights groups demand amendments to 2003 citizenship rules

Two umbrella organisations of NGOs and rights groups on Saturday said that they would withdraw their call for boycott of the National Population Register (NPR) if Home Minister Amit Shah made amendments to the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, according to the statements made by the latter in the floor of the Parliament.

The statements were made by groups “We the People of India” and “Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR”, of which activist Harsh Mander and Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav are members. Mr. Yadav, however, said that the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) would continue.

They termed the NPR as the first step towards the new “discriminatory” citizenship regime and opposed clubbing of NPR with the census.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have been opposed to the Union government’s attempt to introduce a new citizenship regime through the CAA and the allied NPR and National Register of Indian Citizens [NRIC],” an official statement said. The groups said these were “divisive”, “discriminatory”, and against the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution.

“We have read and carefully considered the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday where he has categorically assured the nation that in the context of the NPR, if any information is not available with a person, he/she may not provide the same and the NPR shall not be used for categorising any citizen as ‘doubtful’. We welcome the spirit of the Home Minister’s statement and now seek legalisation and formalisation of the same by way of the Union government amending the Citizenship [Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards] Rules, 2003,” an official statement said.

The groups said that such an amendment may remove any reference to the NPR in the Citizenship [Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards] Rules, 2003. “Alternatively, the government may delete Rule 3 (5), 4(3), 4(4) which allow the NPR to be used for identifying citizens as doubtful and their deletion from the NRIC. The government may also suitably amend Rule 7(2) and 17 to ensure that providing information in the NPR is voluntary and no one would be penalised for failure to provide information. We believe that these amendments would give effect to the Home Minister’s statement on the floor of the House and set at rest the widespread apprehensions about the NPR,” the statement said.

They also said that various State governments have already passed resolutions in their Assemblies or issued orders opposing the implementation of the NPR in its current form.

“As soon as the Union Government carries out the above mentioned amendments, we would be prepared to withdraw the call for boycotting the NPR. The movement against the CAA and the NRC and the entire discriminatory citizenship regime shall, however, continue in peaceful, non-violent and democratic manner,” the statement added.