Now, host parties in Noida metro coaches

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced a “non-farebox” initiative by which it will allow people to throw birthday parties and pre-wedding celebrations by booking a metro coach.
“The aim behind the policy is to develop the NMRC as a unique destination for birthday and pre-wedding celebrations for residents of Noida and Greater Noida. Interested applicants can request for one or more coaches to a maximum of four coaches in a train,” the NMRC said.
Those wanting to book the coach will be able to have the coach decorated and have the option of hosting the celebration on a running metro or a static metro according to the time of the function. The NMRC said that the policy will be accessed from its website.
Earlier, the NMRC had come up with a policy for film shooting on the metro.
