Now, food delivery agents, domestics to be screened

The Delhi government on Wednesday released a modified COVID response plan under which drivers, domestic workers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mechanics among others have been termed as Special Surveillance Groups (SSGs) and will be enlisted and screened.

“Districts shall screen SSGs wherever possible. Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts to be compulsorily covered. Identification of points of conglomeration of SSGs in the district and mass disinfection exercise to be carried on a regular basis at all such spots [sic],” the plan stated.

Such people visiting Delhi government dispensaries/hospitals/maternity centers and other secondary and tertiary health facilities will be tested as per ICMR guidelines, followed by subsequent surveillance protocol.

People delivering food, parcels or post are also part of this group.

The revised plan came on a day when 2,033 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,04,864.

Also, 48 more deaths have been reported in a single day, taking the toll to 3,213.

Nearly 4,000 new cases were reported on June 23. On Wednesday, it was below 3,000 for the twelfth consecutive day.

The revised plan also calls for enlistment and screening of High Risk Groups, people who are above 60 years of age and with co-morbid conditions.

The revised plan also noted that “a significant number of cases are being reported as isolated cases” and developed a new SOP to deal with such cases.