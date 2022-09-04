Now, DNA sample analysis in 24 hours at Delhi’s new testing centre

L­G inaugurates advanced facility at FSL, Rohini

Delhi Police’s efforts to accelerate forensic evidence analysis received a boost on Saturday when Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated an advanced DNA examination facility for sexual assault and POCSO cases in the Capital. The facility is equipped with machines that can reduce the sample processing time to 24 hours from the existing 72 hours.

Opened at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, the facility can process 24 samples simultaneously and will be manned by an additional 93 staff members whose recruitment was sanctioned by the L­G recently, Raj Niwas said

Faster and accurate

The FSL, according to official estimates, currently has 2,500 to 3,000 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, sexual assault, POCSO, disaster tragedies and unidentified bodies. The new centre, according to Raj Niwas, will enable biological and serological examinations and DNA typing of these cases much faster, ensuring that trials in courts do not get delayed.

“The new facility, replete with an automated DNA extraction system and differential wash extraction system, exclusively for sexual offenses and POCSO cases, will now enable the FSL to report on forensic samples of such cases in a much faster and accurate manner,” Raj Niwas said.

Case disposal

“Interacting with officials at the occasion, the L-G reiterated his instructions for timely and accurate disposal of cases referred to the FSL. He was informed that since his last visit to FSL Rohini on June 29, when he had issued instructions for expeditious disposal and reporting of cases, there has been an increase of 9% in both,” Raj Niwas added.

Rising number of cases under POCSO and sexual assault needed to be addressed with simultaneous stress on changing social and behavioral mindset and ensuring proactive and extra vigilant policing, the L-G said.

The L-G stressed upon the need for integrity and transparency in forensic examinations and underlined the need of putting in place technology enabled systems that were free of human intervention and interface to the farthest possible extent, the Raj Niwas said.

“He also emphasised upon diligent and scientific collection and preservation of samples for accurate results. In light of the fact that most of the samples were collected by police personnel, the L-G directed that proper training be provided to such personnel on a periodic basis continuously,” Raj Niwas added.